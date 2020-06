Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Straight on views of NYC and Hudson River from living room and bedroom. First photo was taken from bedroom. Heat and hot water included in rent. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter top. Great storage and closet space in unit; hardwood floors, incredible light with corner unit and windows in each room including 4 in living room, 2 in bedroom, 1 in kitchen and 1 in bath. Elevator building with large washer/dryer community laundry room. Available July 1 or early July.