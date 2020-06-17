6200 JACKSON ST

Amenities

Nicely maintained one family home for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen/dining room, living room. Close to many conveniences - schools, shopping, restaurants & more. Easy commute to NYC & Jersey City Journal Sq/Downtown areas via public transportation. Washer/Dryer hookups, plenty of closet space, dishwasher, refrigerator included, balcony. Hardwood floors recently refinished and whole house painted. Subject to application approval, must have proof of employment. One small pet permitted under 15 lbs. Tenant responsible for all utilities and broker fee.