All apartments in West New York
Find more places like 6200 JACKSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West New York, NJ
/
6200 JACKSON ST
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:27 AM

6200 JACKSON ST

6200 Jackson Street · (201) 868-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West New York
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6200 Jackson Street, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely maintained one family home for rent - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen/dining room, living room. Close to many conveniences - schools, shopping, restaurants & more. Easy commute to NYC & Jersey City Journal Sq/Downtown areas via public transportation. Washer/Dryer hookups, plenty of closet space, dishwasher, refrigerator included, balcony. Hardwood floors recently refinished and whole house painted. Subject to application approval, must have proof of employment. One small pet permitted under 15 lbs. Tenant responsible for all utilities and broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 JACKSON ST have any available units?
6200 JACKSON ST has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6200 JACKSON ST have?
Some of 6200 JACKSON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 JACKSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
6200 JACKSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 JACKSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 JACKSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST offer parking?
No, 6200 JACKSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 JACKSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST have a pool?
No, 6200 JACKSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST have accessible units?
No, 6200 JACKSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 JACKSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 JACKSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 JACKSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6200 JACKSON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07093
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

West New York 1 BedroomsWest New York 2 Bedrooms
West New York Apartments with GarageWest New York Pet Friendly Places
West New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity