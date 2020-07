Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Located in the heart of it all this newly erected 35 unit elevator edifice is constructed like nothing else on the market today. For decades, known as "The Community Center", with its 2 foot thick masonry walls, the original structure even served as a fallout bomb shelter back in the day! Featuring lacquer gloss cabinets, quartz counters, high ceilings, in-unit wash/dryer, central a/c, garage parking, fitness center, community room, outdoor lounging area... too much to list here.