Spacious apartment in desirable town of West New York. Property offers 1220 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Walk-in closets and new hardwood floor. It offers a master bedroom with private full bathroom. Centrally located with access to public transportation to New York and all main highways. Parking space available at night. Share backyard. The bathrooms’ sink will be changed before the new tenant move in.