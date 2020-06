Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeously renovated with exquisite taste, this spacious 1 BD just a half block off BLVD East features a private balcony with NYC views. Beautiful quartz counter tops with new appliances, custom backsplash, and custom cabinetry. The unit features large Spanish porcelain tiles, and recessed lighting. Bathroom completely renovated. Common laundry on first floor. Video surveillance on site. Dishwasher in the kitchen and linen closet off the bathroom. Available 4/1.