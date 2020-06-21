All apartments in West New York
West New York, NJ
479 BUFFALO CT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:21 PM

479 BUFFALO CT

479 Buffalo Ct · (201) 795-5200
Location

479 Buffalo Ct, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2341 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views. North, South and Eastern exposure fully illuminates the space with natural sunlight stretching across 2,341 SqFt accented by gleaming wood flooring. Travel between floors and enjoy the lower level family room with walk-out patio, second level with an expansive living area alongside a state-of-the-art kitchen leading to a spacious balcony, and third level with a beautiful master suite, spacious bedrooms, top of the line fixtures, and spacious closets. The top floor includes a bonus loft area with a full bathroom and balcony. With two car parking and a washer/dryer, this is truly a place you'll want to call home! Community offers 2 outdoor pools, play area, Jacuzzi, 24 hour security, free shuttle to/from Ferry Terminal and easy access to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 BUFFALO CT have any available units?
479 BUFFALO CT has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 BUFFALO CT have?
Some of 479 BUFFALO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 BUFFALO CT currently offering any rent specials?
479 BUFFALO CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 BUFFALO CT pet-friendly?
No, 479 BUFFALO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT offer parking?
Yes, 479 BUFFALO CT does offer parking.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 BUFFALO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT have a pool?
Yes, 479 BUFFALO CT has a pool.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT have accessible units?
No, 479 BUFFALO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 BUFFALO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 BUFFALO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 BUFFALO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
