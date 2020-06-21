479 BUFFALO CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views. North, South and Eastern exposure fully illuminates the space with natural sunlight stretching across 2,341 SqFt accented by gleaming wood flooring. Travel between floors and enjoy the lower level family room with walk-out patio, second level with an expansive living area alongside a state-of-the-art kitchen leading to a spacious balcony, and third level with a beautiful master suite, spacious bedrooms, top of the line fixtures, and spacious closets. The top floor includes a bonus loft area with a full bathroom and balcony. With two car parking and a washer/dryer, this is truly a place you'll want to call home! Community offers 2 outdoor pools, play area, Jacuzzi, 24 hour security, free shuttle to/from Ferry Terminal and easy access to NYC.