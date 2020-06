Amenities

microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Lovely spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit in this lovely multi-family home right across from City Hall! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and transportation into NYC. Less than 20 minutes commute into NY Port Authority. Plenty of street parking. You also get access to the large backyard. 1st month rent and 1 month broker fee due upon lease signing.