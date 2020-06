Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Sought after Delaware style home in the popular Jacob's Ferry Waterfront Community!! One of only floors plans with three bedrooms on one level. Lots of storage!! Stunning eat-in kitchen with dining area. 42 inch Cherry cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances!! Hunter Douglas motorized blinds. Balcony off of living room. Hardwood floors. Parking for two cars; one in private garage and one in driveway. Community boasts two pools with Jacuzzis, tot lot, waterfront promenade and free shuttle to NY Waterway Ferry. Steps to 158 bus to NYC. Close to restaurants and shopping. Do not let this opportunity pass you by!!