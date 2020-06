Amenities

Spacious unit - 815 sf.



Apartment amenities:



• Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertops

• Bamboo wood floors

• washer/ dryer in unit

• select units have terraces

• LEED certification being pursued



Community amenities:



• Outdoor bbq and firplace

• concierge

• Gym and yoga studio

• Pool and spa

• parking in garage

• storage available

• theater, movie

• Pet-Friendly



Lease terms:



• NO BROKER FEE!!!

• $1000 security deposit (if credit qualifies, can be up to 1.5 month)

• Pets welcome* fee/rent applies



* Prices/terms/availability/specials may change daily and are subject to change without notice.



Contact us to schedule a showing.