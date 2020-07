Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous, newly renovated, bright & clean 2bd w/ office & balcony located in one of the best locations of West New York. Just a 2 minute walk to prestigious Blvd East, easy NYC transportation and a spectacular million dollar view!! Sit on your balcony and enjoy North, West & East where you can catch a glimpse of the NYC skyline. Coin operated washer dryer in at lower level, One and a half Month security + One month broker fee due at lease signing. Call Today!!!