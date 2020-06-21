All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

10 Ave At Port Imperial 8

10 Ave At Port Imperial · (201) 456-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
media room
yoga
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367

*NO BROKER FEE*
*1 MONTH FREE*
*Spacious 1BR*
Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops & stainless-steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit
Amenities Include (Yearly Amenity Fee & Garage Parking Additional)
Covered Parking
24 hr doorman & concierge
outdoor pool. fitness & health spa
Grilling Stations
Yoga Studio
Golf Simulator
Media Room
Conference & Business Center
Pet Friendly
NYC bus stops right in front and FREE shuttle to NY Waterways Ferry to Manhattan & Light Rail Train to Hoboken & Jersey City stops right in front
of lobby entrance
Mins to all shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Tunnel
*Prices are subject to change*

Contact 201-456-1599
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100367
Property Id 100367

(RLNE5846986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have any available units?
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have?
Some of 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 does offer parking.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have a pool?
Yes, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 has a pool.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have accessible units?
No, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Ave At Port Imperial 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
