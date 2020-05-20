731 26th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated furnished

- APARTMENT FEATURES -



Virtual tour available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_EZOdoD5ME (copy and paste the link in your browser)



1 Bedroom Apartment.

Furnished Apartment.

Heat & Hot Water Paid by Tenant.

NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

Renovated Apartment.

Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.

Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment

First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.

Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.



Parking spot available for additional $200/month.



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months rent.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548.

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

- BUILDING FEATURES -



Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.

Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.