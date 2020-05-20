All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

731 26th Street

731 26th St · (646) 744-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 26th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Price and availability

- APARTMENT FEATURES -

Virtual tour available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_EZOdoD5ME (copy and paste the link in your browser)

1 Bedroom Apartment.
Furnished Apartment.
Heat & Hot Water Paid by Tenant.
NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.
Renovated Apartment.
Updated Kitchen With New Black Finish Appliances.
Hardwood Floors Throughout Apartment
First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast.
Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Parking spot available for additional $200/month.

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months rent.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
2.5x Rent Combined Household Income.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

For Questions or To make an appointment for a showing please call/text 646-744-7548.
Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.
- BUILDING FEATURES -

Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation Right There.
Seconds from Shopping Areas, Laundromat, and Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Jersey City, North Bergen, Weehawken, Hoboken, West New York, Union City and Guttenburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 26th Street have any available units?
731 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 731 26th Street have?
Some of 731 26th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 731 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 731 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 731 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 731 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 26th Street have a pool?
No, 731 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 731 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 731 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 26th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 26th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
