Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NO FEE! Move-in ready! Modern and spacious two bed two full bath apartment with tons of natural light, featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer in the unit, and one indoor garage car parking spot available for an additional $200. Conveniently located near public transportation to NYC and shopping! *Brokers Fee Paid By Landlord*