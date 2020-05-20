510 25TH ST

Amenities

1/2 FEE! Move into this SoHo style 2 bedroom loft rental located only 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan in the upwardly mobile neighborhood of Union City, NJ. Features: bright, open layout, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, two generous sized bedrooms with large closets, modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, full bathroom with tub, coin operated laundry in building, steps to Bergenline Avenue business district, New York bound public transportation, parks, tunnels, and highways. Tenant responsible for paying ALL of their own utilities. Municipal parking lot across the street and metered parking available. AVAILABLE ASAP! NO PETS. To make this lovely apartment yours: $1795 (1st months rent), $2693 (security deposit), $898 (1/2 broker fee - the landlord will pay the other 1/2 for qualified tenant(s), $50 (credit check).