Union City, NJ
510 25TH ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 AM

510 25TH ST

510 25th St · (201) 396-8447
Location

510 25th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1/2 FEE! Move into this SoHo style 2 bedroom loft rental located only 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan in the upwardly mobile neighborhood of Union City, NJ. Features: bright, open layout, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, two generous sized bedrooms with large closets, modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, full bathroom with tub, coin operated laundry in building, steps to Bergenline Avenue business district, New York bound public transportation, parks, tunnels, and highways. Tenant responsible for paying ALL of their own utilities. Municipal parking lot across the street and metered parking available. AVAILABLE ASAP! NO PETS. To make this lovely apartment yours: $1795 (1st months rent), $2693 (security deposit), $898 (1/2 broker fee - the landlord will pay the other 1/2 for qualified tenant(s), $50 (credit check).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 25TH ST have any available units?
510 25TH ST has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 25TH ST have?
Some of 510 25TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
510 25TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 25TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 510 25TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 510 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 510 25TH ST does offer parking.
Does 510 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 510 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 510 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 510 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 510 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 25TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 25TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 25TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
