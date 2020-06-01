4401 PARK AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

As the state begins to reopen this month, now is the time to search for your new home this summer! Garage parking available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to public transportation to New York and restaurants and nightlife just a matter of minutes from Hoboken. This sun filled 1000 square foot unit features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms with stainless steel appliances, central A/C, along with an in-house washer and dryer and an abundance of closet space. Partially furnished, you will find a full size couch, love seat, coffee table, TV stand, and a breakfast bar with two stools. Request a video virtual tour to see for yourself or schedule an actual showing today!