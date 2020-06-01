All apartments in Union City
4401 PARK AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:20 AM

4401 PARK AVE

4401 Park Ave · (201) 953-3335
Location

4401 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
As the state begins to reopen this month, now is the time to search for your new home this summer! Garage parking available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to public transportation to New York and restaurants and nightlife just a matter of minutes from Hoboken. This sun filled 1000 square foot unit features hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms with stainless steel appliances, central A/C, along with an in-house washer and dryer and an abundance of closet space. Partially furnished, you will find a full size couch, love seat, coffee table, TV stand, and a breakfast bar with two stools. Request a video virtual tour to see for yourself or schedule an actual showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 PARK AVE have any available units?
4401 PARK AVE has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4401 PARK AVE have?
Some of 4401 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4401 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4401 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4401 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4401 PARK AVE does offer parking.
Does 4401 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4401 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4401 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4401 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4401 PARK AVE has units with air conditioning.
