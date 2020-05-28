All apartments in Union City
4301 PARK AVE
4301 PARK AVE

4301 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
HIGH STANDARD LIVING. Experience luxury living in this exquisite two bedroom, two bath suite in The Hudson View. This modern home adorned in luxury finishes satisfy everyday needs with: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows that allow the natural sunlight to flood 1192sqft of space, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious master suite and guest bedroom, extra-large washer/dryer room and dedicated garage parking. All this in an elegant elevator building complete with a fitness center and updated lobby. The Hudson View steps out to Park Avenue’s parks, shops, and top rated restaurants and has easy access to Port Authority via NJ Transit, minutes to I-495 to Route 3 and I-95 and one block to the historic and scenic Boulevard East. 1.5 security deposit, one month broker fee and $35 application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 PARK AVE have any available units?
4301 PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 4301 PARK AVE have?
Some of 4301 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4301 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4301 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4301 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4301 PARK AVE does offer parking.
Does 4301 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4301 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4301 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4301 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
