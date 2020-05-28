4301 PARK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage lobby

HIGH STANDARD LIVING. Experience luxury living in this exquisite two bedroom, two bath suite in The Hudson View. This modern home adorned in luxury finishes satisfy everyday needs with: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows that allow the natural sunlight to flood 1192sqft of space, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious master suite and guest bedroom, extra-large washer/dryer room and dedicated garage parking. All this in an elegant elevator building complete with a fitness center and updated lobby. The Hudson View steps out to Park Avenue’s parks, shops, and top rated restaurants and has easy access to Port Authority via NJ Transit, minutes to I-495 to Route 3 and I-95 and one block to the historic and scenic Boulevard East. 1.5 security deposit, one month broker fee and $35 application fee per person.