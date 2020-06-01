All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 418 2ND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
418 2ND ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:28 PM

418 2ND ST

418 2nd Street · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

418 2nd Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Ideal single family rental property for the modern commuter! 418 2nd Street, in Union City offers privacy and personal space while offering the convenience of urban living. Situated directly across from; Washington Park this 2 bedroom + den or home office and 1.5 baths offers modern finishes through out an open floor plan. First floor, a spacious entertaining level comprised of living room, dinning room, mud room, half bath, kitchen and dedicated laundry space. Second floors, offers two bedrooms (possibly can be used as a three bedroom), full bath, and a bonus den or home office. Additionally, bonus storage in the basement level plus private yard and parking. Just a few short blocks from, N.J. Light Rail, Path Station, Congress ST Elevator, bus to NYC, and all the offerings of J.C. Heights and Hoboken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 2ND ST have any available units?
418 2ND ST has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 2ND ST have?
Some of 418 2ND ST's amenities include parking, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
418 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 418 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 418 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 418 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 418 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 418 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 418 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 418 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 418 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 418 2ND ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity