418 2ND ST

Ideal single family rental property for the modern commuter! 418 2nd Street, in Union City offers privacy and personal space while offering the convenience of urban living. Situated directly across from; Washington Park this 2 bedroom + den or home office and 1.5 baths offers modern finishes through out an open floor plan. First floor, a spacious entertaining level comprised of living room, dinning room, mud room, half bath, kitchen and dedicated laundry space. Second floors, offers two bedrooms (possibly can be used as a three bedroom), full bath, and a bonus den or home office. Additionally, bonus storage in the basement level plus private yard and parking. Just a few short blocks from, N.J. Light Rail, Path Station, Congress ST Elevator, bus to NYC, and all the offerings of J.C. Heights and Hoboken.