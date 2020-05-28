310 MONASTERY PL

310 Monastery Place, Union City, NJ 07087 Union City
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Conveniently located 1 block from the bus stop to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Spacious 2br apartment on the 1st floor with shared access to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
