Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

310 MONASTERY PL

310 Monastery Place · No Longer Available
Location

310 Monastery Place, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Conveniently located 1 block from the bus stop to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Spacious 2br apartment on the 1st floor with shared access to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 MONASTERY PL have any available units?
310 MONASTERY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 310 MONASTERY PL have?
Some of 310 MONASTERY PL's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 MONASTERY PL currently offering any rent specials?
310 MONASTERY PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 MONASTERY PL pet-friendly?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL offer parking?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL does not offer parking.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL have a pool?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL does not have a pool.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL have accessible units?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 MONASTERY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 MONASTERY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 MONASTERY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
