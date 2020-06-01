308 MOUNTAIN RD

Amenities

Make this Beautiful Massive 3br + den duplex in the Hoboken Heights section of Union City your new home! Enjoy direct Panoramic views of New York City from the cliff above Hoboken. Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of natural light, shared laundry and shared terrace overlooking NYC. One Parking available for a fee. First floor has a separate room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom, Kitchen and sun room that can be used as dining room.. Second floor has a full bath and 3 bedrooms. Shared Laundry and possible storage space in basement. Apartment is located on a quiet, clean and friendly street and includes parking for one car. You would be proud to call this place your home. Easy commute to New York City. 10-15 minutes by bus, path-train, ferry or car.