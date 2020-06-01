All apartments in Union City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:03 AM

308 MOUNTAIN RD

308 Mountain Road · (866) 201-6210
Location

308 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Make this Beautiful Massive 3br + den duplex in the Hoboken Heights section of Union City your new home! Enjoy direct Panoramic views of New York City from the cliff above Hoboken. Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of natural light, shared laundry and shared terrace overlooking NYC. One Parking available for a fee. First floor has a separate room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom, Kitchen and sun room that can be used as dining room.. Second floor has a full bath and 3 bedrooms. Shared Laundry and possible storage space in basement. Apartment is located on a quiet, clean and friendly street and includes parking for one car. You would be proud to call this place your home. Easy commute to New York City. 10-15 minutes by bus, path-train, ferry or car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have any available units?
308 MOUNTAIN RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have?
Some of 308 MOUNTAIN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 MOUNTAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
308 MOUNTAIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 MOUNTAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 308 MOUNTAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 308 MOUNTAIN RD does offer parking.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 MOUNTAIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have a pool?
No, 308 MOUNTAIN RD does not have a pool.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 308 MOUNTAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 MOUNTAIN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 MOUNTAIN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 MOUNTAIN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
