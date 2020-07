Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Huge 1650 sq.ft, Three Bedrooms + Living room + Dining room + an office /sunroom + Eat in Kitchen for $2395! Brilliant floors, sun room, many closets, shared backyard, storage and laundry in basement. Located right up the 14th St. Viaduct in West Hoboken/Union City, next to Washington Park. Transportation is at your door to PATH or Port Authority. Private off street Parking is available for only $100 per month.