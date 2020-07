Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Direct NYC Views from the lovely 2 bedroom on the Weehawken border. Featuring 2 good sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops . 2 baths and Jacuzzi tub. 1 parking spot & laundry in the basement. Apartment is furnished with modern taste but can be rented unfurnished. Bus to NY outside the door for quick and easy commute. Beautiful landscaped common yard .