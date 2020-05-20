All apartments in Union City
139 37TH ST
139 37TH ST

139 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

139 37th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this freshly painted and updated first floor two bedroom apartment in prime location! This unit features exclusive backyard access, ample closet space, ceramic tile flooring and more! The bedrooms can easily accommodate a king and full size beds. The home is conveniently located next to public transportation and close proximity to secaucus, New York, Hoboken, Jersey City and all major towns. Close to public and private schools, parks, houses of worship, and more! Only half of a broker fee; this is a beautiful apartment that will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 37TH ST have any available units?
139 37TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
Is 139 37TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
139 37TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 37TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 139 37TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 139 37TH ST offer parking?
No, 139 37TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 139 37TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 37TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 37TH ST have a pool?
No, 139 37TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 139 37TH ST have accessible units?
No, 139 37TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 139 37TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 37TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 37TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 37TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
