139 37TH ST

Welcome to this freshly painted and updated first floor two bedroom apartment in prime location! This unit features exclusive backyard access, ample closet space, ceramic tile flooring and more! The bedrooms can easily accommodate a king and full size beds. The home is conveniently located next to public transportation and close proximity to secaucus, New York, Hoboken, Jersey City and all major towns. Close to public and private schools, parks, houses of worship, and more! Only half of a broker fee; this is a beautiful apartment that will not last!