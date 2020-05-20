All apartments in Union City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM

119 PETER ST

119 Peters Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior. A soaring ceiling and ultramodern chandelier welcome visitors to your secure lobby. The 6-story building features a Mircom mobile entry system, indoor parking available with 1 or 2 spaces per unit, bike racks, secured package room, and fitness center. The kitchen is where the heart of your home is. Finished with waterfall white quartz countertops and equipped with state-of-the art Samsung stainless steel appliances, ample soft-close cabinetry, and recessed lighting, every kitchen is a chef’s dream. Our oversized bedrooms offer huge closets to hold your laundry, fresh from the full-sized washer/dryer in each unit. Expansive views of the city are available on higher floors, and every home benefits from thoughtfully chosen construction materials to assure privacy and comfort. All units boast grand scale Pella windows with custom solar shades, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, and gorgeous LED light fixtures, including illuminated mirrors in the luxury baths. You will love coming home to spacious, well-lit hallways, wide-plank hardwood floors, and your beloved pets (allowed with a few restrictions). Offering a bus to Manhattan every three minutes, Union City is a hop to Madison Square Garden (22 minutes), a skip to Chelsea Market (30 minutes), and jump to the New York Stock Exchange (40 minutes). Easily access all major highways north, south, and west, as well as bus and ferry service, LightRail, Lincoln Tunnel, and George Washington Bridge. Surrounded by an extensive transportation, business and commercial hub, you’ll be steeped in a unique urban experience as a Union City resident. Paid broker's fee and 1-Car parking Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 19
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 PETER ST have any available units?
119 PETER ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 PETER ST have?
Some of 119 PETER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 PETER ST currently offering any rent specials?
119 PETER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 PETER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 PETER ST is pet friendly.
Does 119 PETER ST offer parking?
Yes, 119 PETER ST does offer parking.
Does 119 PETER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 PETER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 PETER ST have a pool?
No, 119 PETER ST does not have a pool.
Does 119 PETER ST have accessible units?
No, 119 PETER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 119 PETER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 PETER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 PETER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 PETER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
