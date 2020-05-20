119 PETER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage lobby

There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior. A soaring ceiling and ultramodern chandelier welcome visitors to your secure lobby. The 6-story building features a Mircom mobile entry system, indoor parking available with 1 or 2 spaces per unit, bike racks, secured package room, and fitness center. The kitchen is where the heart of your home is. Finished with waterfall white quartz countertops and equipped with state-of-the art Samsung stainless steel appliances, ample soft-close cabinetry, and recessed lighting, every kitchen is a chef’s dream. Our oversized bedrooms offer huge closets to hold your laundry, fresh from the full-sized washer/dryer in each unit. Expansive views of the city are available on higher floors, and every home benefits from thoughtfully chosen construction materials to assure privacy and comfort. All units boast grand scale Pella windows with custom solar shades, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, and gorgeous LED light fixtures, including illuminated mirrors in the luxury baths. You will love coming home to spacious, well-lit hallways, wide-plank hardwood floors, and your beloved pets (allowed with a few restrictions). Offering a bus to Manhattan every three minutes, Union City is a hop to Madison Square Garden (22 minutes), a skip to Chelsea Market (30 minutes), and jump to the New York Stock Exchange (40 minutes). Easily access all major highways north, south, and west, as well as bus and ferry service, LightRail, Lincoln Tunnel, and George Washington Bridge. Surrounded by an extensive transportation, business and commercial hub, you’ll be steeped in a unique urban experience as a Union City resident. Paid broker's fee and 1-Car parking Included.