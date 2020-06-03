Amenities

94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. Yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world. A place to call your home when you need to relax and recharge! Don't let this opportunity go by, schedule a showing today! Details below.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



No pets allowed.

Utilities included in the lease: Trash

Utilities paid by Tenant: Water, sewer, electric, gas, & heat

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

*1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

*Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

__________________________________________________________________

Entra en una casa que te invita a entrar. 2 habitaciones, excelente espacio para vivir en el primer piso para el entretenimiento. Patio que lo ayudará a mantenerse conectado con la naturaleza y el mundo exterior. ¡Un lugar para llamar a tu hogar cuando necesitas relajarte y recargar energías! ¡No deje pasar esta oportunidad, programe una visita hoy! Detalles abajo.



Para programar una visita, por favor:

programar en línea copiando / pegando este enlace en su navegador http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 en cualquier momento 24/7.



Para completar una solicitud, visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y haga clic en la pestaña "casas en alquiler".



No se permiten mascotas.

Utilidades incluidas en el contrato de arrendamiento: Papelera

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: agua, alcantarillado, electricidad, gas y calefacción

Electrodomésticos incluidos: estufa / refrigerador

La remoción de nieve es responsabilidad del inquilino

El cuidado del césped es responsabilidad del inquilino



Pagos de alquiler en línea gratis.

El alquiler del primer mes debe pagarse al momento de la firma.

* Depósito de seguridad de 1 mes en la fecha de mudanza.

* Los solicitantes poco calificados, si son aprobados, pueden ser obligados a pagar el alquiler del último mes en la fecha de mudanza.



¿No es el alquiler para ti? Echa un vistazo a todos nuestros otros alquileres en www.SlateHouseGroup.com



No Pets Allowed



