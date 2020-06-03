All apartments in Trenton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

94 Breunig Ave

94 Breunig Avenue · (717) 220-0201
Location

94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08638
East Trenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94 Breunig Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. Yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world. A place to call your home when you need to relax and recharge! Don't let this opportunity go by, schedule a showing today! Details below.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

No pets allowed.
Utilities included in the lease: Trash
Utilities paid by Tenant: Water, sewer, electric, gas, & heat
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
*1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
*Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Entra en una casa que te invita a entrar. 2 habitaciones, excelente espacio para vivir en el primer piso para el entretenimiento. Patio que lo ayudará a mantenerse conectado con la naturaleza y el mundo exterior. ¡Un lugar para llamar a tu hogar cuando necesitas relajarte y recargar energías! ¡No deje pasar esta oportunidad, programe una visita hoy! Detalles abajo.

Para programar una visita, por favor:
programar en línea copiando / pegando este enlace en su navegador http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 en cualquier momento 24/7.

Para completar una solicitud, visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y haga clic en la pestaña "casas en alquiler".

No se permiten mascotas.
Utilidades incluidas en el contrato de arrendamiento: Papelera
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: agua, alcantarillado, electricidad, gas y calefacción
Electrodomésticos incluidos: estufa / refrigerador
La remoción de nieve es responsabilidad del inquilino
El cuidado del césped es responsabilidad del inquilino

Pagos de alquiler en línea gratis.
El alquiler del primer mes debe pagarse al momento de la firma.
* Depósito de seguridad de 1 mes en la fecha de mudanza.
* Los solicitantes poco calificados, si son aprobados, pueden ser obligados a pagar el alquiler del último mes en la fecha de mudanza.

¿No es el alquiler para ti? Echa un vistazo a todos nuestros otros alquileres en www.SlateHouseGroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Breunig Ave have any available units?
94 Breunig Ave has a unit available for $1,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Breunig Ave have?
Some of 94 Breunig Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Breunig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
94 Breunig Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Breunig Ave pet-friendly?
No, 94 Breunig Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 94 Breunig Ave offer parking?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 94 Breunig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Breunig Ave have a pool?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 94 Breunig Ave have accessible units?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Breunig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Breunig Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Breunig Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
