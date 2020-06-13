Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

143 Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ

Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.

1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.

9 BANBURY COURT
9 Banbury Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 BANBURY COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!

64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.

59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.

253 ANDOVER PLACE
253 Andover Pl, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1120 sqft
Did you ever want to move into a place that is brand new? Here you go. Everything is redone. New kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, new heater and a/c. New tile in the bathroom and laundry room, foyer and kitchen.

16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.

43 Tynemouth Court
43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight.

169 WYNDHAM PLACE
169 Wyndham Pl, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
983 sqft
Well maintained, updated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo in desirable Wyndham Place.

114 WALDEN CIRCLE
114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
888 sqft
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.

27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath.

609 Silver Court
609 Silver Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit in Grandville Arms ready to rent. New windows and full appliance package. Steinert high school. Close to shopping, parks, major highways and transportation. Walking distance to Veterans' Park and RWJ Hospital.

62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.

85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.

2 N COMMERCE SQUARE
2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1261 sqft
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook.

102 BURNT CRESCENT
102 Burnet Crescent, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2688 sqft
Grand, newer construction end-unit townhouse with 9' ceilings and updated kitchen and bathrooms in the heart of Robbinsville with easy access to Princeton, West Windsor, and shopping.

59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,563
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,160
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
City GuideHamilton Square
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, called Hamilton Square a "hidden gem" on his program "Profiles with Terry Bradshaw."

Hamilton Square is a historical village that is actually a census designated place. Located in the middle of New Jersey, Hamilton Square is only about an hour from New York City, the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia, so it's not like it doesn't have plenty of fine friends. Of course there's more to Hamilton Square than its neighbors. This is a place of festivals. The town sees several a year, including the Azalea Festival, SeptemberFest, Community Day and Fall Harvest, among others. Holiday celebrations are big business here, so get in the spirit or get out of the way. "Hammy Square" is considered one of the country's best small cities, probably because of all the amenities, from parks to eateries to recreational centers. Whatever you want, they've got it.

Moving to Ham Square

First off, renters can start celebrating. It's good practice for all the festivals after all. But the real reason to celebrate is that there are more renters in this area than owners, so the rental options in Hamilton Square are going to be stupendous. That means detached houses, 1 bedroom apartments, and condos for rent are all represented, so rest assured you can find your special place. That said, vacancy rates are middling, so you may want to invest a couple months or more doing your apartment search before finding the right fit. It's a small population, so new buildings aren't going up regularly. If you find the ideal home, make sure you have a security deposit, ID, credit history and cashier's check ready to go. Every spot will be different, but it's better to be prepared. One sweet bonus: all utilities paid are a common offering. Make sure you take the time to hunt this precious option down. About a quarter of properties offer this, and it's worth seeking out.

Neighborhoods

There are no standard neighborhoods in Hamilton Square, as it's too small. But there are some notable differences between one area and another that you should pay attention to. Here's a quick breakdown.

Above Nottingham: Nottingham is the main thoroughfare for Hamilton Square (and the original name of the town). It includes Sayen House and Gardens, lots of big backyards and, on the west side, easy access to I-295.

Below Nottingham: There are more commercial options below Nottingham Way, with eateries, coffee shops, parks and other hotspots more plentiful here. There are also more apartment rentals and, again on the west side, easy access to I-295.

To See and Do

Ever get bored, run out of things to do, or question the point of it all? You won't ever do that here. Besides being relatively adjacent to some of the best locations in America, including the Big Apple, City of Brotherly Love and Jersey Shore, Hamilton Square has an embarrassment of riches for fans of the great outdoors. Yeah, it's a small town, so the quintessential offerings of a big city aren't found downtown. There's no Louis Vuitton shop on Main Street, but the charm and quirk of the historical downtown are many times better. Local businesses have charming purveyors with unique products found nowhere else, and the food isn't all chain restaurants that you've had a thousand times.

Do you like fresh air? How about fishing, canoeing, hiking or biking. Are you into that? New Jersey has plenty of open space to go find adventure. The Delaware River runs nearby, and the amount of green trees and growing things in the square itself is downright inspirational.

Transportation

Getting around Hamilton Square, like the rest of the tri-state area, is full of options. Sure, there's lots of traffic in the cities, but Hamilton Square is surprisingly quiet. Plus, you don't even have to use your car for everything. Though the WalkScore isn't impressing anyone at 55, there are public transit options. PATH stations are located in two spots, and they both head into Manhattan. There are also shuttles to the PATH stations if you can't make it by foot or car, and there are always ferries, buses and taxis to get you to the NY Port Authority and everywhere else. In the meantime, it can't hurt to have a vehicle handy, but it's nice to know you don't have to rely on it wholly.

Parks, cobblestone streets, all the major necessities and plenty of charm, how could anyone say no to Hamilton Square? Sure, it's kind of buried in Hamilton Township and confused with Trenton, but that's what makes it a "hidden gem." Stake your claim in this area and have access to America's best cities, all from the comfort of small town U.S.A.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hamilton Square?
The average rent price for Hamilton Square rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hamilton Square?
Some of the colleges located in the Hamilton Square area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hamilton Square?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hamilton Square from include Philadelphia, Staten Island, New Brunswick, Toms River, and Levittown.

