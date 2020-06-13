143 Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ

To See and Do

Ever get bored, run out of things to do, or question the point of it all? You won't ever do that here. Besides being relatively adjacent to some of the best locations in America, including the Big Apple, City of Brotherly Love and Jersey Shore, Hamilton Square has an embarrassment of riches for fans of the great outdoors. Yeah, it's a small town, so the quintessential offerings of a big city aren't found downtown. There's no Louis Vuitton shop on Main Street, but the charm and quirk of the historical downtown are many times better. Local businesses have charming purveyors with unique products found nowhere else, and the food isn't all chain restaurants that you've had a thousand times.

Do you like fresh air? How about fishing, canoeing, hiking or biking. Are you into that? New Jersey has plenty of open space to go find adventure. The Delaware River runs nearby, and the amount of green trees and growing things in the square itself is downright inspirational.

Transportation

Getting around Hamilton Square, like the rest of the tri-state area, is full of options. Sure, there's lots of traffic in the cities, but Hamilton Square is surprisingly quiet. Plus, you don't even have to use your car for everything. Though the WalkScore isn't impressing anyone at 55, there are public transit options. PATH stations are located in two spots, and they both head into Manhattan. There are also shuttles to the PATH stations if you can't make it by foot or car, and there are always ferries, buses and taxis to get you to the NY Port Authority and everywhere else. In the meantime, it can't hurt to have a vehicle handy, but it's nice to know you don't have to rely on it wholly.

Parks, cobblestone streets, all the major necessities and plenty of charm, how could anyone say no to Hamilton Square? Sure, it's kind of buried in Hamilton Township and confused with Trenton, but that's what makes it a "hidden gem." Stake your claim in this area and have access to America's best cities, all from the comfort of small town U.S.A.