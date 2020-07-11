/
apartments with washer dryer
76 Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
53 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
Results within 1 mile of Trenton
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
115 MARY STREET
115 Mary Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Truly adorable single family home on the end of Mary Street. You will not believe you are in town as you sit overlooking the privacy of the wooded rear lot.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
37 JOYNER COURT
37 Joyner Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1203 sqft
Available Immediately! Bright , Sunny 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with view backing to wooded area, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath. Laminate flooring. Washer/Dryer in unit.Close to major highways, shopping and transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
14 WOSNIAK COURT
14 Wosniak Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 WOSNIAK COURT in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
9 TITUS
9 Titus Avenue, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1495 sqft
Vintage home with charm and character freshly painted on a tree-lined street in the enchanting Village of Lawrenceville.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1312 SIERRA DRIVE
1312 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1243 sqft
6 year luxury condo on 1st floor end unit: 4 min walk from hamilton train station : 1250 sq. ft. vacant.. this union model 1250 sq. large living dining room, brand new carpeting, walk in closet and brand new carpeting.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
208 ROUTE 156
208 Bordentown Road, Yardville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Colonial Home in Yardville, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Dining room, Living room with gas fireplace, Enclosed Sun Porch, Washer and Dryer in Mud Room with Side Back Door to Beautiful extra large side back yard with Small Shed.
