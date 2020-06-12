/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
45 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1441 SIERRA DRIVE
1441 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
Home also listed for Sale.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
12 MARSH COURT
12 Marsh Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1524 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths Townhouse with two entrence, back to open space. Ready to move in. Owner is licensed NJ Real Estate Agent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
32 CYPRESS COURT
32 Cypress Court, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1096 sqft
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
125 JOSIAH LANE
125 Josiah Lane, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Tucked away in the 55+ Active Adult community of Locust Hill, you'll find this lovely Town Home featuring designer stone exterior, with front, side yard, and backyard entries.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
734 TIMBERLAKE DRIVE
734 Timberlake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1635 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Largest unit available at the Jefferson! Top floor penthouse. Beautiful community with clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
34 FEILER COURT
34 Feiler Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances.
