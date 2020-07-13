Apartment List
/
NJ
/
trenton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1310 Genesee St
1310 Genesee Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
It’s a four bedroom house also the basement is a half finished basement could be used as a family room as well it has a four car Driveway you’re responsible for the light the gas the water........................................................

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
Results within 1 mile of Trenton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
13 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2347 sqft
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home! This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
740 RIVER ROAD
740 River Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
10847 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath Cottage Available on Large Estate in Ewing! The renovations on this property are currently being finalized, and it will be ready to rent. The new tenants will be able to use a property that is in excellent condition.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
33 S LAFAYETTE AVENUE
33 South Lafayette Avenue, Morrisville, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath single home in Morrisville Borough. Great home by itself or fabulous opportunity for a contractor. Completely remodeled with open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE
152 Fountayne Lane, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2011 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
City Guide for Trenton, NJ

Vacancies are plentiful, and there are a ton of neighborhoods from which to choose. The better news is that if you find one of the hidden neighborhood gems in Trenton, you’ll love your neighbors. People in these areas are friendly and take an active interest in the hood. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Trenton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Trenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Trenton 1 BedroomsTrenton 2 BedroomsTrenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrenton 3 BedroomsTrenton Apartments under $1,100
Trenton Apartments with BalconyTrenton Apartments with GarageTrenton Apartments with GymTrenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrenton Apartments with Parking
Trenton Apartments with PoolTrenton Apartments with Washer-DryerTrenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsTrenton Furnished ApartmentsTrenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PAJenkintown, PA
Glenside, PASouth River, NJPalmyra, NJHamilton Square, NJLawrenceville, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Thomas Edison State UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University