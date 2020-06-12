/
2 bedroom apartments
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
313 Market St
313 Market St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Property Id: 88080 (732) 213-3856 - Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! Spacious Living Room and Spacious Master Bed Room! Great Layout!
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Greenwood and Hamilton
1 Unit Available
547 HAMILTON AVENUE
547 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 HAMILTON AVENUE in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
313 Federal St
313 Federal Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 beds 1 bath Brand new - newly renovated No Pets Allowed (RLNE5424556)
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
259 ASHMORE AVENUE
259 Ashmore Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
Well kept 2-Bedroom row home in the heart of Chambersburg. Features a Living Room with wall to wall carpeting, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom and Mud Room that opens up to fenced-in back yard with shed and alley access.
Downtown Trenton
1 Unit Available
329 STATE STREET W
329 W State St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 STATE STREET W in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Central West
1 Unit Available
329 W STATE STREET
329 West State Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 W STATE STREET in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Trenton
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
1 Unit Available
1202 Deutz Avenue
1202 Deutz Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Hamilton School district - Hamilton school district No Pets Allowed (RLNE3537581)
1 Unit Available
810 Atlantic Avenue
810 Atlantic Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Hamilton School - (RLNE2754007)
1 Unit Available
117 FRANCIS AVENUE
117 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2728 sqft
2BR, 1BA first floor rental in a 4 unit building. Located in Hamilton, NJ, this rental is close to public transportation and shopping. Tenant is responsible for electric and heat. No pets allowed....
1 Unit Available
130 FRANCIS AVENUE
130 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 FRANCIS AVENUE in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
123 FRANCIS AVENUE
123 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2728 sqft
Hamilton Township; First floor, two bedroom clean apartment with new laminate flooring. Offering a large living room, full kitchen with plenty of cabinets and tiled floor. The full bathroom has been beautifully updated.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
25 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
