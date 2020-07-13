/
apartments with pool
47 Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ with pool
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Results within 1 mile of Trenton
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
47 LEHAVRE COURT
47 Lehavre Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1140 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2.5~ Bath Townhome in a quiet park like setting in Society Hill. Like new with hardwood floors, new carpeting, newer appliances and freshly painted.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1338 SIERRA DRIVE
1338 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1246 sqft
New Luxury CONDO,4 Minutes walk for Express Train to NYC, secure entry, elevators, interior mailboxes, Enter into the "Union" model with 1,250 SF that has separate formal Dining Room and Living Room with neutral wall to wall carpeting, coat closet
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
31 Voscek Court
31 Voscek Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1181 sqft
This Well Maintained 2nd floor Condo with private balcony facing woods, large kitchen, separated dinning room, fancy washer and dyer in the private laundry room, on suit in master bedroom. in ground pool and club house, tennis court, many more to see
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1408 COLTS CIRCLE
1408 Colts Circle, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1121 sqft
Stunning Penthouse two Bedrooms two full baths end Unit,Balcony spotless freshly painted and cleaned Hardwood Floors being installed throughout !some Furniture included as well as Clubhouse privilege Pool, Gym Gathering Room Elevators and secured
1 of 30
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2 CHEVERNY COURT
2 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
Welcome Home to this fabulous, rarely available, and pet friendly model in the sought after Society Hill II Community of Hamilton!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full and I Half Bath End Unit Townhome with a premium balcony view of the landscaped lawn, tennis courts
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
19 BARCLAY COURT
19 Barclay Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
Get ready for this totally updated and Freshly painted 2 bedroom second floor condo located in the sought after Manors of Lawrenceville community, near shopping , walking trails, community pool, nicely maintained grounds.
