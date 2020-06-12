/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
80 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
320 Walnut Ave
320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 beds 1bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829248)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
348 Cleveland Ave
348 Cleveland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
348 Cleveland Ave Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed / 2 Bath house ready to move in! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
131 Sherman ave
131 Sherman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
Very spacious house Section8 Welcome - SECTION8 WELCOME ASK ABOUT OUR FREE MOVING TRUCK ***Fully Renovated 4bed 2 bath house, is located in an Up and Coming Neighborhood, Water not Included, Fenced Yard*** This spacious unit has a New Roof,
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
154 Hoffman Ave
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hanover Academy
1 Unit Available
319 ACADEMY STREET
319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2448 sqft
As you enter your new home you will notice the modern look. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton this place has everything you need. This three bedroom full bath unit has been fully updated.
Results within 1 mile of Trenton
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 FRANCIS AVENUE
26 Francis Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 bedroom semi in Hamilton Township with living room and dining room. Oil furnace is only 10 years old. Tenant pays electric, gas. water, and sewer . Renter's insurance required.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
400 PROSPECT AVENUE
400 Prospect Avenue, Morrisville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1651 sqft
A charming, sweet 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape home located on a quiet street in quaint Morrisville borough. This home features new carpeting, upgraded kitchen and many other lovely amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Trenton
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Trenton 1 BedroomsTrenton 2 BedroomsTrenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrenton 3 BedroomsTrenton Apartments under $1,000Trenton Apartments under $1,100
Trenton Apartments with BalconyTrenton Apartments with GarageTrenton Apartments with GymTrenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrenton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PAJenkintown, PA