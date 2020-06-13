/
pennington
121 Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ📍
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
32 BALDWIN STREET
32 Baldwin Street, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2416 sqft
Great Pennington location, walk to Tollgate Grammar School, parks and downtown shops and restaurants. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with eat in kitchen, family room, dining room, living/study. Main floor laundry.
62 ROUTE 31 N
62 Pennington Road, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PARKING & STORAGE RENTAL- Situated off Route 31 in Hopewell Twp this storage area is located in the rear of the property utilizing a common access driveway on and off the property.
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
18 CATBIRD COURT
18 Catbird Court, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2130 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome conveniently located in Sturwood Hamlet. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths on 3 levels. Ceiling fans in most rooms and wall to wall carpet throughout.
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.
9 MAPLE STREET
9 Maple Street, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Loaded with charm and wonderfully located in Hopewell Borough, renovated Victorian with fully fenced yard is available immediately. Wrap around front porch, eat in kitchen with island, spacious dining room and welcoming great room.
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.
6 AQUA TERRACE
6 Aqua Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2401 sqft
(Showing starts 6/3/2020. Furnished). This 4bedroom updated single family house located on 1.38 acre beautiful land in favorable Elm Ridge Park just 15 minutes away to downtown Princeton.
109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD
109 West Upper Ferry Road, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1302 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 W UPPER FERRY ROAD in Mercer County. View photos, descriptions and more!
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.
32 CYPRESS COURT
32 Cypress Court, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1096 sqft
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
260 EWINGVILLE ROAD
260 Ewingville Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1056 sqft
Completely renovated property. Covered front porch with lots of curb appeal. The living room has hardwood floors and the entire home has brand new teased lighting throughout. The kitchen features plenty of new cabinets and granite counter space.
173 FIELDBORO DRIVE
173 Fieldboro Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1508 sqft
Charming Cape Cod in prime Lawrence location on quiet, dead end street. Features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 5 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Also boasts private backyard with patio and large driveway leading to detached 1-car Garage.
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1888 sqft
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
6 S GREENWOOD AVENUE
6 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2304 sqft
Enjoy village living in the heart of Hopewell! Walk to elementary school, shops, theater, restaurants and park in this older home. First floor offers a living room, Dining room and Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer.
734 TIMBERLAKE DRIVE
734 Timberlake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1635 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Largest unit available at the Jefferson! Top floor penthouse. Beautiful community with clubhouse, fitness center, playground and outdoor pool.
211 CLAMER ROAD
211 Clamer Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
3 bed rooms 1 bath detached ranch in desirable Wynnewood Manor, Ewing Twp. Ready for new tenant by June 1, 2020.
