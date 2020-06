Amenities

Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area. Convenient to all that Red Bank has to offcer with shopping, restaurants, Two River Theatre and Count Basie Theatre. Just a short distance to parkway, bus and train to NYC and area beaches. Laundry on premises. No pets, no smoking.