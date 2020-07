Amenities

You will love coming home to this updated, open concept apartment in Madison Commons. Newer kitchen with large island, granite and stainless steel appliances open to the living/dining room. Hardwood floors, newer bath, several closets for storage are a few more amenities. Located in the front of the complex, there are easy options for off and on street parking. Heat and water included in rent.