Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM
348 Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ📍
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
26 Willow Drive
26 Willow Drive, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2800 sqft
Hidden Gem ! Conveniently Located & Completely Renovated With Incredible Custom Details Throughout This 3 BR 2 1/2 BA Home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2166 sqft
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.
1 of 12
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
300 Rumson Road
300 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4545 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL available in desirable Little Silver! Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Colonial loaded with Character situated on approx. 2 acres of park like property.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
33 Prospect Avenue
33 Prospect Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move right in and enjoy Red Bank life with easy access to all commuter transportation (Ferry, GSP, Bus, Train etc) and walk downtown on any given night or walk across the street to the river to catch a sunset.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
142 South Street
142 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
894 sqft
Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
48 Wallace Street
48 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
$1,250
Loads of natural light in this 2nd floor studio. Separate kitchen area with room for a bistro table and a couple of chairs. New bathroom fixtures, new refrigerator, freshly painted interior and a brand new roof on the building.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Rental is a 3 bedroom unit in a multi-family home. To view online virtual tour: https://bit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
166 Manor Drive
166 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Fabulous 2nd floor one bedroom unit boasts large living room, dining room and bedroom. Storage bin in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Heat, water, sewer and cooking gas included in rent. Sorry no pets, great credit and references a must.
