Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer in unit (New washer and new HVAC system). Conveniently located on 3rd level of this unit. Near to pool and tennis courts. Short distance to NYC transportation, schools and center of town. Owner welcomes multi-year lease. All room dimensions are aprox.