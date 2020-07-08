All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8208 Boulevard E 1

8208 John F Kennedy Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

8208 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
NO BROKER FEE ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 224975

*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
*NO AMENITY FEE*
*NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE*
*NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME*

Private 20 Foot Balconies
24 Hour Doorman
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Center
Game & Lounge Area
Grilling Stations
Pet Friendly
New York City Bus and Free Shuttle to Port Imperial Ferry stops right in front of building and runs 24/7 with 20 minute ride into mid-town Manhattan, mins to all shopping, restaurants, movie theater, etc
The exclusive facility has an outdoor swimming pool and landscaped deck and includes a brand new designed Clubroom with billiards and lounge areas, full fitness room, and renovated lobby with Concierge.
Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, and cultured marble countertops in bathrooms
Custom cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen sink and appliances
Wall-to-wall wood flooring in foyers, living rooms and bedrooms
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224975
Property Id 224975

(RLNE5853889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have any available units?
8208 Boulevard E 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have?
Some of 8208 Boulevard E 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 Boulevard E 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8208 Boulevard E 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 Boulevard E 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8208 Boulevard E 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 offer parking?
No, 8208 Boulevard E 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 Boulevard E 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8208 Boulevard E 1 has a pool.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have accessible units?
No, 8208 Boulevard E 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 Boulevard E 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 Boulevard E 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8208 Boulevard E 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
