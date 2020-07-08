8208 Boulevard E 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool pool table bbq/grill lobby media room

NO BROKER FEE ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 224975



*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

*NO AMENITY FEE*

*NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE*

*NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME*



Private 20 Foot Balconies

24 Hour Doorman

Outdoor Pool

Fitness Center

Game & Lounge Area

Grilling Stations

Pet Friendly

New York City Bus and Free Shuttle to Port Imperial Ferry stops right in front of building and runs 24/7 with 20 minute ride into mid-town Manhattan, mins to all shopping, restaurants, movie theater, etc

The exclusive facility has an outdoor swimming pool and landscaped deck and includes a brand new designed Clubroom with billiards and lounge areas, full fitness room, and renovated lobby with Concierge.

Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, and cultured marble countertops in bathrooms

Custom cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen sink and appliances

Wall-to-wall wood flooring in foyers, living rooms and bedrooms

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224975

Property Id 224975



(RLNE5853889)