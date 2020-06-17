All apartments in North Bergen
8203 Boulevard E 24B
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:11 PM

8203 Boulevard E 24B

8203 Kennedy Blvd E · (551) 234-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8203 Kennedy Blvd E, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 24B · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
media room
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE W/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 93103

*GREAT VIEWS*
*NO BROKER FEE!
*ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
*NO AMENITY FEE*
*NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE*
*NO PET FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME*

Private 20 Foot Balconies
24 Hour Doorman
Outdoor Pool
Fitness Center
Game & Lounge Area
Grilling Stations
Pet Friendly
New York City Bus and Free Shuttle to Port Imperial Ferry stops right in front of building and runs 24/7 with 20 minute ride into mid-town Manhattan, mins to all shopping, restaurants, movie theater, etc
The exclusive facility has an outdoor swimming pool and landscaped deck and includes a brand new designed Clubroom with billiards and lounge areas, full fitness room, and renovated lobby with Concierge.
Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, and cultured marble countertops in bathrooms
Custom cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen sink and appliances
Wall-to-wall wood flooring in foyers, living rooms and bedrooms

Contact Us At 201-338-0122
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/93103p
Property Id 93103

(RLNE5013776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have any available units?
8203 Boulevard E 24B has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have?
Some of 8203 Boulevard E 24B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Boulevard E 24B currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Boulevard E 24B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Boulevard E 24B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Boulevard E 24B is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B offer parking?
No, 8203 Boulevard E 24B does not offer parking.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Boulevard E 24B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have a pool?
Yes, 8203 Boulevard E 24B has a pool.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have accessible units?
No, 8203 Boulevard E 24B does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 Boulevard E 24B has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Boulevard E 24B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Boulevard E 24B does not have units with air conditioning.
