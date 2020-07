Amenities

Welcome home in this impeccably maintained 3 beds 1 bath apartment in the heart of North Bergen. Unbeatable location and centrally located by Bergenline Ave with great stores and restaurants less than a block away! Close to Boulevard East and its great views, offers an easy 15 minutes commute to Manhattan via the Bulls and Jacobs Ferry near 65th St. Near North Hudson County Park and more!This beautiful apartment has it all! Exclusive use of backyard and parking is available for a fee! Call Today! 1 month rent 1 ½ security deposit 1 month broker's fee