Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful large renovated 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. There is in unit laundry with new washer & dryer. Large eat-in kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood and tile floorings throughout. One assigned parking space is included but additional space can be rented at an addition cost if available.