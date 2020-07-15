78 Overlook Way

Amenities

If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen. It also has a spacious Living Rm/Dining Rm, a large 3 season room, neutral carpeting and paint throughout with plenty of closets and extra storage space. Updated Bath. Washer & Dryer in condo. Conveniently located to shopping, NYC bus and restaurants. Community Amenities for ages 55+ include swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, common area, jogging path. Pine brook Golf course is intertwined with Covered Bridge. JUST MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY THE COVERED BRIDGE LIFESTYLE!