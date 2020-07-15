All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 PM

78 Overlook Way

78 Overlook Way · (732) 547-7636
Location

78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen. It also has a spacious Living Rm/Dining Rm, a large 3 season room, neutral carpeting and paint throughout with plenty of closets and extra storage space. Updated Bath. Washer & Dryer in condo. Conveniently located to shopping, NYC bus and restaurants. Community Amenities for ages 55+ include swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, common area, jogging path. Pine brook Golf course is intertwined with Covered Bridge. JUST MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY THE COVERED BRIDGE LIFESTYLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Overlook Way have any available units?
78 Overlook Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Overlook Way have?
Some of 78 Overlook Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Overlook Way currently offering any rent specials?
78 Overlook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Overlook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 Overlook Way is pet friendly.
Does 78 Overlook Way offer parking?
No, 78 Overlook Way does not offer parking.
Does 78 Overlook Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Overlook Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Overlook Way have a pool?
Yes, 78 Overlook Way has a pool.
Does 78 Overlook Way have accessible units?
No, 78 Overlook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Overlook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Overlook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Overlook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Overlook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
