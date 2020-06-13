88 Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ

/
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Vista Center
1 Unit Available
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Center
1 Unit Available
138 Brookfield Drive
138 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1792 sqft
Look no further! Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath END UNIT in MOVE IN CONDITION. Located conveniently near the Pool, Shopping, Restaurants, School/NYC Commuter Bus Stops. First Floor features hardwood flooring and 2 large box bay windows.
1 Unit Available
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.
1 Unit Available
296 Brookfield Drive
296 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual Rental! This Fantastic Condo is move-in ready! It has 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large Living Room & Dining Room Eat In Kitchen. Master Bedroom suite has walk-in closets. Laundry Room on 2nd floor.
1 Unit Available
276 Brookfield Drive
276 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Mews at Cooksbridge . 2 Bedroom Westwood Model Rental .
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Verified
35 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,845
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.
1 Unit Available
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.
1 Unit Available
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with
1 Unit Available
388 Brookview Court
388 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Lovely Aspen Model That Offers Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! Newer Appliances And Updated Kitchen And Two Full Bathrooms. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Balcony.
1 Unit Available
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
1 Unit Available
12 Independence Court
12 Independence Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Ready to move in 3 story clean freshly painted townhouse with fireplace, new flooring in desirable Three Pence Complex.
1 Unit Available
406 Brookview Court
406 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
POINTE O WOODS. UPPER LEVEL CONDO 2 BED 2 BATH ASPEN MODEL. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDER. ENTER INTO FOYER WITH HALLWAY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ SLIDERS TO OUTDOOR DECK. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.
1 Unit Available
400 Brookview Court
400 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well-maintained upper level unit in the desirable Point O Woods complex. Appreciate two large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroomattached. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
20 Augusta Court
20 Augusta Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful immaculate upgraded 2 bedrooms condo with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. All 3 rooms have large walk-in closets. This unit is featuring updated beautiful kitchen, nice floors, newer windows, Located in a desirable school district.
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.
Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vista Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,980.
Some of the colleges located in the Vista Center area include Princeton University, Wagner College, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Thomas Edison State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vista Center from include Staten Island, New Brunswick, Toms River, Trenton, and Lakewood.
