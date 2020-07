Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning Fireplace With Brand New Beautiful Stone, Crown Molding Throughout, Freshly Painted With a Relaxing Back Porch! This Community is Very Close To Mass Transit and Major Highways! Don't Wait to Make This Your New Home!