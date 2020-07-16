329 Wells Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.Hardwood floors throughout, gas heat and cooking, central air, master bedroom with private bath, which includes a tub and stand up glass shower and huge walk in closet.Living room offers vaulted ceilings and wet bar.Eat in kitchen is updated and has access to back patio and driveway for convenience.Full basement with storage room.Beautiful wrap around porch and meticulously kept grounds.Close to houses of worship and Monmouth University.