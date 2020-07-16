All apartments in Monmouth County
Monmouth County, NJ
329 Wells Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

329 Wells Avenue

329 Wells Avenue · (732) 531-2000
Location

329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ 07755

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.Hardwood floors throughout, gas heat and cooking, central air, master bedroom with private bath, which includes a tub and stand up glass shower and huge walk in closet.Living room offers vaulted ceilings and wet bar.Eat in kitchen is updated and has access to back patio and driveway for convenience.Full basement with storage room.Beautiful wrap around porch and meticulously kept grounds.Close to houses of worship and Monmouth University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Wells Avenue have any available units?
329 Wells Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 329 Wells Avenue have?
Some of 329 Wells Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Wells Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
329 Wells Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Wells Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 329 Wells Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 329 Wells Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 329 Wells Avenue offers parking.
Does 329 Wells Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Wells Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Wells Avenue have a pool?
No, 329 Wells Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 329 Wells Avenue have accessible units?
No, 329 Wells Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Wells Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Wells Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Wells Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 Wells Avenue has units with air conditioning.
