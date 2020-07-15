All apartments in Manasquan
Manasquan, NJ
Atlantic Manor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Atlantic Manor

1507 Atlantic Ave · (732) 837-3623
Location

1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 030 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 049 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atlantic Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall. In addition to shopping we are neighbors to various recreational center including, The Silton Swim School, and The Atlantic Club within 3 miles of our community is the Wall Stadium Race Track, Manasguan Beach, and Allaire State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Call for Pet Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atlantic Manor have any available units?
Atlantic Manor has 5 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Atlantic Manor have?
Some of Atlantic Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atlantic Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Atlantic Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atlantic Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Atlantic Manor is pet friendly.
Does Atlantic Manor offer parking?
Yes, Atlantic Manor offers parking.
Does Atlantic Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atlantic Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atlantic Manor have a pool?
Yes, Atlantic Manor has a pool.
Does Atlantic Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Atlantic Manor has accessible units.
Does Atlantic Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Atlantic Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Atlantic Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Atlantic Manor has units with air conditioning.
