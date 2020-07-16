All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 28 Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
28 Wallace Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

28 Wallace Avenue

28 Wallace Avenue · (732) 531-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ 07755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 3220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops. Complete SS appliance package includes stove /oven /hood / pot filler/DW, microwave & double door refrigerator w/ ice maker. Gorgeous custom cabinetry LED lighting, a wine rack!Main level has 2 bedrooms on the first floor w/ 1 Gorgeous full bath .Private staircase leads to a huge carpeted family room . Can be a 2nd master suite w full bath.Master bedroom w/ full bath en suite ,heated floor, double sink, huge walk in closet, 7 bedrooms in total .New washer/dryer in laundry /mud room off kitchen. Immaculate garage!Close to schools, shopping,parks,beach,Houses of Worship

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
28 Wallace Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 28 Wallace Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28 Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28 Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Wallace Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 28 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Wallace Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28 Wallace Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave
Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne
Monmouth County, NJ 08736
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd
Matawan, NJ 07747
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity