28 Wallace Avenue

Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops. Complete SS appliance package includes stove /oven /hood / pot filler/DW, microwave & double door refrigerator w/ ice maker. Gorgeous custom cabinetry LED lighting, a wine rack!Main level has 2 bedrooms on the first floor w/ 1 Gorgeous full bath .Private staircase leads to a huge carpeted family room . Can be a 2nd master suite w full bath.Master bedroom w/ full bath en suite ,heated floor, double sink, huge walk in closet, 7 bedrooms in total .New washer/dryer in laundry /mud room off kitchen. Immaculate garage!Close to schools, shopping,parks,beach,Houses of Worship