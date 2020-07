Amenities

Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath. Sun room with a large storage room. Parking in front of the entrance, with plenty of visitors parking. Covered Bridge is an active adults community, in the heart of Manalapan, close proximity to buses and shopping. Come see for yourself, and enjoy!