Amenities

There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe. This 8th floor south facing unit has views of the ocean and sunset. It comes fully furnished, large walk-in closets and there is a washer and dryer in unit. Will rent for 15-18 months.