1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM
71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monmouth Beach, NJ
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
Verified
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1492 Ocean Avenue
1492 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
If you are looking for an annual and/or multi-year lease across from the Ocean, then this is the one.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,575
729 sqft
available for the month of Julyavail for winter
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$12,600
FULL SUMMER SEASON RENTAL WITH NEW FURNISHINGS ON THE WAY! - ENJOY LIFE AT THE BEACH! Looking for a Summer Rental in Sea Bright at the beautiful Jersey Shore.
Verified
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Verified
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
144 Norwood Avenue
144 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Third floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Renovated to the studs. New SS appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage. Fan in the bedroom. The laundry room will be available downstairs in the basement.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.
West End
1 Unit Available
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished.
West End
1 Unit Available
455 Ocean Boulevard
455 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,800
540 sqft
Summer,Winter or Annual. Just 100 yards from the Atlantic ocean.Not on the Blvd, Exceptional rental. Close proximity to the boardwalk and Pier Village where some of the best restaurants the Jersey Shore has to offer .
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.
Elberon
1 Unit Available
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Year round rental. Furnished one bedroom unit. Well appointed ample closet space, pool, great West End location. Perfect rental retreat. Laundry room on site.
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
166 Manor Drive
166 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Fabulous 2nd floor one bedroom unit boasts large living room, dining room and bedroom. Storage bin in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Heat, water, sewer and cooking gas included in rent. Sorry no pets, great credit and references a must.
