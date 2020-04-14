All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Monmouth Beach, NJ
169 Wharfside Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

169 Wharfside Drive

169 Wharfside Drive · (866) 201-6210
Monmouth Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 169 · Avail. now

$4,667

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and modern tile backsplash. Bathroom also provides modern feel with gorgeous blue accent tiles. Treat yourself to an amazing experience this summer. Common area laundry facilities. No pets and no smokers please. Wifi, water, heat included. Electric is included up to $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Wharfside Drive have any available units?
169 Wharfside Drive has a unit available for $4,667 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 Wharfside Drive have?
Some of 169 Wharfside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Wharfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Wharfside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Wharfside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive offer parking?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 169 Wharfside Drive has a pool.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Wharfside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Wharfside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
