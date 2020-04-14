169 Wharfside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and modern tile backsplash. Bathroom also provides modern feel with gorgeous blue accent tiles. Treat yourself to an amazing experience this summer. Common area laundry facilities. No pets and no smokers please. Wifi, water, heat included. Electric is included up to $50/month.